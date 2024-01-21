Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

