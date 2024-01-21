Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Agilysys news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

