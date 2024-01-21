Advisor OS LLC Purchases 70,672 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 90.2% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 377,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 179,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

OWL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,206. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

