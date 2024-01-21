Advisor OS LLC Purchases 5,642 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.54. 3,850,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. The company has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $239.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

