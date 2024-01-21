Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ossiam increased its position in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in LPL Financial by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.60. 475,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,295. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

