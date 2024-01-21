Advisor OS LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,802. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

