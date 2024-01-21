Advisor OS LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

