Advisor OS LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,294,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,792,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,495. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

