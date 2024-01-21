Advisor OS LLC Acquires 373 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

AMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,175. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.64. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

