Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $440.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $363.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.35. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $364.82. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.