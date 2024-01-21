Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $82.00 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $82.00 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018913 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.74 or 0.99993160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011392 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00209277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09321707 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,795,739.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

