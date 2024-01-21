abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.