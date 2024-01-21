Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

