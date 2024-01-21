Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
