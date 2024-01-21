abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 857,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.