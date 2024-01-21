ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
