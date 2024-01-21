Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $7.95 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

