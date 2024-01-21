51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of COE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Featured Stories
