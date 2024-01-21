4,556 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $470.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.49 and a 52 week high of $471.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

