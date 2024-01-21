31,774 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,774 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $148.57. 2,514,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,702. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

