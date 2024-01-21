30,282 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

