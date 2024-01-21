28,458 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

