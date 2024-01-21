27,868 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

