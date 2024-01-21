17,900 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.