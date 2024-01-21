11,556 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 2.1 %

RLI stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.