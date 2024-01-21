10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

