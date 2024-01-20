Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 773,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,592,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Zhihu Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 77.2% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 11,227,346 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 51.1% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 1,750.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 429,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

