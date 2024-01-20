Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 773,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,592,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Zhihu Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
