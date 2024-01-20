Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.