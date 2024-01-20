Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $484.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day moving average is $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $485.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

