Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $678,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.36. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

