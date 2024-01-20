Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 14,533 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $387,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

