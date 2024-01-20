XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises approximately 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.91. 1,024,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,390. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

