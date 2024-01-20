XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of XOS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a speculative hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.75. XOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 235.33% and a negative return on equity of 108.67%. Research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

