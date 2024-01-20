Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.56.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.