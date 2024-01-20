Wojak Finance (WOJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,436.70

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $4,436.70 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

