WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.270-4.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 267.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in WNS by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.