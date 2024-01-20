WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after acquiring an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

