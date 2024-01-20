Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Purchases £998.41 in Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Terri Duhon purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,270.40).

Wise Price Performance

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 831.80 ($10.58) on Friday. Wise plc has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 905.80 ($11.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,960.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 817.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($12.04) to GBX 983 ($12.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 687 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

