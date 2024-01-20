Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

