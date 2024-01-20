Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $259.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.43.

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.76 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.