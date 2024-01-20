Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $259.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.43.
A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
