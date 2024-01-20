William Devaul Sells 4,509 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.64 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

