William Devaul Sells 4,509 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $123,952.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morphic Stock Performance
NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.64 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
