Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.82. 38,264,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.