Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $346,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

