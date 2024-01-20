Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.