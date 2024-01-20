Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 325.7% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

