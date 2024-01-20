Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.85.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.48 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

