West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,305. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.