West Family Investments Inc. Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 2,475,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,611. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

