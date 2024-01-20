West Family Investments Inc. Takes $6.34 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 47,030,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,758,711. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.