West Family Investments Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,699. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Articles

