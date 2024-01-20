West Family Investments Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,627. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.